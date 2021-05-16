Scunthorpe police attack: Officer 'recovering well'
- Published
A police officer who was attacked at a school in Scunthorpe is said to be "recovering well".
He was one of two officers called to another incident on West Common Lane when the attack happened at about 14:40 BST on Friday.
A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm have been released on bail.
Home Secretary Pritti Patel described the assault as "shocking and senseless".
She tweeted: "Assaulting our frontline emergency services is totally unacceptable. Wishing the officer a speedy recovery."
Det Ch Insp Craig Nicholson, of Humberside Police, said: "Our investigation remains ongoing into this incident."
"We will be following every enquiry to establish the full circumstances.
"We wish to thank the public for the warm wishes towards our officer. They are very much appreciated."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.