Adam Simms named as teenager who died in Scunthorpe crash
A teenager has died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Scunthorpe.
Eighteen-year-old Adam Simms died after a blue Hyundai car and a red HGV collided on the A18 on Mortal Ash Hill, Humberside Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 08:55 BST on Friday, to contact them.
A spokesperson said Mr Simms' family were being supported by specially-trained officers "at this devastating time".
