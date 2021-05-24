BBC News

Adam Simms named as teenager who died in Scunthorpe crash

Published
image copyrightHumberside Police
image captionAdam Simms, 18, died on Friday when a blue Hyundai collided with a red HGV on the A18 at Mortal Ash Hill in Scunthorpe

A teenager has died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Scunthorpe.

Eighteen-year-old Adam Simms died after a blue Hyundai car and a red HGV collided on the A18 on Mortal Ash Hill, Humberside Police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 08:55 BST on Friday, to contact them.

A spokesperson said Mr Simms' family were being supported by specially-trained officers "at this devastating time".

More East Yorkshire stories

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.