Hope as Covid vaccine-mixing trial in East Yorkshire under way
- Published
Volunteers injected with two different coronavirus vaccines say they hope the trial will help protect the country.
A study is under way looking at the possible effect of changing patients' second vaccine to a different brand.
Volunteers at Castle Hill Hospital, East Yorkshire will have their blood tested to check their immune response and how a mix of vaccines protect them.
Doctors said it could give the NHS flexibility if there are vaccine shortages in the future.
Across the country about 1,000 volunteers were selected to receive a different manufacturer's second dose of the vaccine to their first.
Melanie Vickerman was one of the over 50s who volunteered and said she was "keen" to take part.
"I just hope it means we can speed up the vaccines for people," she said. "If people don't volunteer, how would we ever find out? It is going to help. I believe in the future with mixing and matching vaccines".
How does the trial work?
All of the volunteers are over 50 and had their first vaccination between eight and 12 weeks ago.
The study is looking at eight different combinations, mixing Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Novavax vaccines.
The volunteers do not know what combination of the vaccines they are getting.
Doctors are analysing blood samples to find out what impact the mixing of vaccines has had on the volunteers' antibody levels and their overall health.
Results from the study could be released in the next few months.
Fellow volunteer Barry Pearson said he hoped taking part in trials like this would help get the country back to normality.
He said: "I see volunteering for this as a win-win. If I get an immunity, that's as good if not better than what I would have had on the old system.
"If something went wrong and I was to contract something whatever, it's still a win because they've learnt from that."
Dr Patrick Lillie who is leading the trial said the study might find some of the mixed vaccines are more effective at protecting the volunteers.
"From an operational point of view for the NHS, it means that we can give whatever is in the fridge when you come up.
"It means if there's a manufacturing problem with Pfizer, then you can give the AstraZeneca one or you can give the Novavax one. It gives us a lot more flexibility in what you get, when you get it."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.