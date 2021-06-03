Molescroft Pavilion in Beverley 'spoiled' by anti-social groups says mayor
- Published
A park in Beverley has become blighted by "shameful" anti-social behaviour, according to the town's mayor.
Councillor Linda Johnson said large groups have been congregating at Molescroft Pavilion, making noise and littering the area.
"Molescroft Pavilion is such a fantastic facility but it's being spoiled for the many by the actions of a few", she said.
Humberside Police said officers were patrolling the park every evening.
Ms Johnson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the gatherings had begun in April as regular vigils following the death of a young cyclist but had begun attracting people from miles around.
"There now seems to be youths coming from Swinemoor and as far away as Tickton, they're not 15-year-old kids anymore," she said.
"We've had complaints from residents who say they're staying until the early hours, some have said they're bringing drinks by the crate load.
"The trouble is the noise and the mess they're leaving, the litter is a huge problem.
"We think some of the bottles have been thrown and smashed deliberately, it's shameful, antisocial and illegal."
She said a six year-old boy had already cut his feet on broken glass in the park.
Sgt Lucy Kevan, of Humberside Police said the force was aware a group of young people had begun using the location since coronavirus restrictions were relaxed to allow up to 30 people to meet outdoors.
She added: "We are patrolling the area every evening and are engaging with those who regularly visit.
"Whilst this area is often used as a place to socialise, we are reminding people to be considerate of nearby residents and to respect the law."
