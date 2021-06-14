Murder investigation after man killed in Hull street stabbing
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Hull.
Humberside Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Harleston Close just after 19:00 BST on Sunday.
The emergency services found a 23-year-old man seriously injured and, despite medical treatment, he died a short time later.
Police officers remain at the scene with a cordon in place.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said the man's family had been informed of his death and were being supported.
"I'd like to thank members of the public who have already contacted us providing information surrounding the events of yesterday evening," he said.
"If you have not yet spoken to us but believe you may know something that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, it may assist us with our enquiries."
