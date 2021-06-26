Hornsea weever fish warning after spate of stings on beach
Beachgoers in East Yorkshire are being warned to wear shoes for paddling in the sea after a number of people were stung by weever fish.
Weever fish are about six inches long (15cm) and have venomous spines along the dorsal fin.
Hornsea Inshore Rescue said it has dealt with seven people on one beach who had been hurt in the last week.
Sue Hickson-Marsay, from the lifeboat charity, said: "The fish have been an absolute nightmare this summer."
The charity has put up posters near the beach in the resort, about 15 miles north east of Hull, to warn people of the hidden hazard.
Once trodden on the fish uses specially-adapted dorsal fins to inject a fast-acting poison into the foot.
Ms Hickson-Marsay said: "Just where the shoreline is, as the waves are going out, the fish sit just under the sand.
"If you are paddling in the water the spiny part goes into the foot. The warmer weather brings them to shallower water.
"We've had lots of casualties, so people need to wear shoes if they're going paddling."
There have been other cases of injury by weever fish along Yorkshire's coast.
Weever fish are so well camouflaged that many people do not see them until they have stepped on the dangerous marine species.
Darcy is seven and from Hull, she was stung while paddling and the poisonous spines were still being removed when she got home.
"I was paddling about, I just stepped on this thing I didn't know what it was.
"It was really painful and I couldn't walk on it."
Darcy's mother posted a warning on social media to other beachgoers with young children to be aware of the paddling hazard.
