Bempton cliffs albatross makes return to Yorkshire coast
- Published
An albatross usually found in the South Atlantic appears to have returned to the Yorkshire coast for a repeat visit.
The black-browed albatross was seen on Monday at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, near Flamborough, East Yorkshire.
Reserve staff think it is the same bird that has visited before in Summer arriving within a few days every year.
"This is a very rare bird to see... it is a lifetime bird for those who have seen it land amongst the gannets", said Danielle Jackson.
Ms Jackson, the reserve's visitor experience manager, said the large bird's presence was causing a surge in visitors staff have dubbed the "albatross effect".
Albatrosses blown off-course in the northern hemisphere seem to associate themselves with large gannet colonies like the one at Bempton, she explained.
This particular bird is thought to have appeared at the reserve for the last three years at the same time of summer, between 28 June and 2 July.
"It seems to following a pattern and that is the likely cause for its re-appearance", Ms Jackson said.
The RSPB staff had only "clocked" the bird's similar arrival dates this year, she added.
Poppy Rummery, a visitor assistant at the site, said: "This year I had it fly straight over my head at less than 10ft, it was fantastic... the sheer size of it.
"It is certainly a bird worth seeing if you can."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.