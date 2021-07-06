Libby Squire: Mother calls for sex offender law change
- Published
The mother of murdered student Libby Squire is campaigning for a change in the law to protect women from harm.
Libby, 21, was raped and murdered by Pawel Relowicz, who had a history of spying on female students in Hull and committing indecent acts in the street.
Her mother, Lisa Squire, wants to see low-level sex offenders offered therapy to prevent their crimes escalating.
She is set to meet Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss how to prevent similar cases happening in the future.
She added: "We are proposing treatment for these people because it is just another aspect of keeping women safe.
"There is mounting evidence that these are gateway offences, and if I can stop one woman from being raped and murdered as Libby was, then that is my aim.
"It's not normal behaviour for men to be out on the streets exposing themselves to women, or watching women in their own homes.
"For me it is really important that we stop these people.
"Libby's death can't be in vain, I don't want her to have died for no reason."
Hull North MP Dame Diana Johnson has also called for earlier intervention in lower level sex crime cases.
Speaking in the Commons on Monday, she tabled amendments to the Policing Bill.
She said: "Pawel Relowicz had been wandering the streets for months committing acts of what's described as 'non-contact' offences, including exposing himself and acts of voyeurism.
"I'm asking the government to undertake a public education and awareness programme to make sure people understand that if someone is doing things in their area which makes them uncomfortable it should always be reported to the police.
"I think at the moment that doesn't always happen."
Mrs Squire said her daughter's case "can do a lot to protect other women and girls" by highlighting the issue.
She said: "It's my way of honouring her, and that to me is incredibly important."
Ms Squire was attacked in February 2019 after she was refused entry to a Hull nightclub. Her body was later found in the Humber estuary.
In February this year, Relowicz, 26, was sentenced to at least 27 years in jail.
During the trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Mrs Justice Lambert said Relowicz had "patrolled the student area looking for a suitable victim" and spotted Ms Squire "weaving her precarious way" around after being turned away from a nightclub.
The trial heard he then drove Ms Squire to secluded playing fields, attacked her and put her body into the River Hull.
After a search lasting several weeks, her remains were spotted by a fisherman in the Humber Estuary and her body was recovered.
The judge said she had no doubt Relowicz had tried to conceal Ms Squire in water in the hope "her body would be washed out to sea and never found"
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.