Richard Goodwin named as cyclist killed in Holderness crash
A "doting" father-of-five has been named as the cyclist killed in a crash involving a car in East Yorkshire.
Richard Goodwin, 56, died at the scene on the A1033, between Ottringham and Patrington, on 26 June.
A Nissan is thought to have veered on to the wrong side of the road and hit his bike, said Humberside Police.
A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving has been released under investigation.
"Richard was doting father of five children, and leaves behind a loving partner, sister and parents.
"He was a kind, caring, selfless person who will be greatly missed by all who knew him," said the force.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.
