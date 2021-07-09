Hull crash: Motorcyclist and pedestrian killed
Two men have died after a motorbike hit a pedestrian in Hull.
The Kawasaki bike was travelling on the A1079 Beverley Road towards the Dunswell Road roundabout at 22:40 BST on Thursday, Humberside Police said.
It had passed the Skoda garage close to Dunkeld Drive when it struck a man near the junction with Evergreen Drive.
Both the rider and the pedestrian died at the scene, police said. Specialist officers are supporting the families of both men.
Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the area with dash-cam footage to contact them.
