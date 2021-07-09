Abdullah Balouchi death: Teenager convicted of Hull murder
- Published
A teenager and two men have been convicted of killing a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Hull.
Abdullah Balouchi was found fatally injured on Peel Street on 7 October.
The youth, 17, was found guilty of murder. Khalid Aadan, 19, and Mohamed Aaden, 20, of Pendrill Street, Hull, were convicted of manslaughter.
A fourth person, Peter Balog, 22, from Scunthorpe, had pleaded guilty to murder earlier in the trial at Hull Crown Court.
The teenager, who cannot be named, and the three men are due to return to court for sentencing in August.
A fifth man, Abdul Al-Amudi, 33, of Cambridge Street, Hull, was acquitted of murder.
Speaking after the convictions, Det Supt Bob Clark said he wanted to pay tribute to Mr Balouchi's family, especially his father Farouk.
"In the months since Abdullah's death, he has shown remarkable fortitude in the face of all-consuming heartache, supporting both his family in their grief and our investigation team."
He said Mr Balouchi had been a college student with a bright future who was "needlessly and senselessly murdered at the hands of a group of young criminals, intent on evil".
Det Supt Clark said the investigation into the murder was continuing on the basis there were still "outstanding offenders".
"The investigation team will not stop until these final pieces of the jigsaw are in place and those individuals are brought to justice," he said.
