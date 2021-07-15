McDonald's: Animal rights activists blockade Scunthorpe burger factory
Animal rights protesters have set up a blockade at what they say is McDonald's only burger factory in the UK.
Animal Rebellion activists have erected tents and bamboo structures outside OSI Food Solutions in Scunthorpe.
The group said it was demanding that "McDonald's switch to a fully plant-based food menu by 2025".
Humberside Police say about 50 people are in attendance. McDonalds and OSI Food Solutions have been contacted for a comment.
The blockade comes after Animal Rebellion staged protests at four of McDonald's distribution centres in May.
According to an online brochure, OSI Food Solutions UK is "the exclusive supplier of red meat products to McDonald's Restaurants in the UK".
In a statement, the group said it intended to remain at the Scunthorpe site "as long as needed to cause massive disruption".
Spokesperson Rose Patterson said: "We're living in a time where massive change is possible, but our window to act on the climate crisis is closing quickly.
"To save ourselves and the future of our children, we must start transitioning towards a plant-based food system."
Humberside Police said officers are in attendance and "liaising with sides to address concerns".
A spokesperson said "Officers are in attendance in order to allow people to go about their lawful business and to protect the right of individuals to take part and exercise their right to peaceful protest."
It said roads in and around the industrial estate were unaffected.
Animal Rebellion describes itself as "a mass movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system".
