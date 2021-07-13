Dog assumed dead in Hull rehomed after surviving freeze
A 15-year-old dog left outside in sub-zero temperatures for two days because "his owner thought he had already died" has been rehomed, the RSPCA said.
Crossbreed Bill was found lying on a wet blanket outside a property in Hull in February after a concerned member of the public alerted the charity.
Inspector Laura Barber said she had "no idea how he survived," but added: "I am so pleased he has."
Bill has now been rehomed with a family from Acomb in York, she said.
Talking about the rescue, the inspector said the dog had wagged its tail as she approached, although she could see it was very weak.
"He was thin and had a huge, open sore on his back," she said.
The dog's spleen was also later removed, along with a number of tumours.
Bill has now settled with Fiona Cunniff and her husband Paul, along with daughter Amelie, aged 16, after undergoing several months of rehabilitation.
Mrs Cunniff said they spotted Bill on the RSPCA York branch website.
"We were looking for a younger dog," she said, but "just really felt a connection".
"We have a Jack Russell called Nelly, who is also 15, and we thought it would be nice to have a friend to help keep her young.
"We went to see him with Nelly and he was so lovely and got on with us all so we were smitten," she said.
As for Bill taking it easy, Mrs Cunniff added: "We thought with him being an older dog he would just plod about and sleep a lot but he has so much more energy and enthusiasm for life now."
