Snaith death: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was found dead following reports of a disturbance in Snaith.
A 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Humberside Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Market Place at 00:30 BST and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokesperson said the death was believed to be an isolated incident but patrols would be increased in the area.
Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact police.
