Snaith death: Man in court over David Sugden killing
A man has appeared in court charged with killing a 51-year-old man who was found dead at a property in East Yorkshire.
David Sugden was found at the address in Market Place, Snaith, at 00:30 BST on Friday, by emergency services called to deal with a disturbance.
Rhys Collington, 21, of Cleddans View Glenmavis, Airdrie, Scotland, has been charged with manslaughter.
He appeared before Hull Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.
A hearing at Hull Crown Court has been scheduled for 16 August.
