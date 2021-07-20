Preston pony theft: Urgent appeal to find Shetland in need of medication
- Published
Police fear a 33-year-old Shetland pony stolen from a field could become a victim of the heatwave.
The pony, called Peter Pumpkin, was taken from the Neat Marsh Lane area of Preston in East Yorkshire on Saturday.
He requires daily medication and police said they were "concerned the heat will have a detriment to his health if he is not located soon".
Sgt Julie Fenton said: "Peter is a much loved and adored pony who has been in his owner's family for 31 years."
She said the community in the village, which lies two miles east of Hull, had rallied round the pony's owners and had been trying to help them find the missing animal.
"Understandably, they have been left devastated by this incident," she said.
"They have been overwhelmed by the help and generosity of the public so far with searches and information, however we are continuing our appeal.
"We are keen to trace the people responsible and reunite Peter with his rightful owners."
Officers are following "a number of leads", but anyone with information is asked to contact Humberside Police.
