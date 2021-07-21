Corey Dobbe stabbing: Police chase new leads to find Moise Djuku
- Published
A murder suspect remains at large despite new leads generated by the offer of a £5,000 reward.
Corey Dobbe, 23, was fatally stabbed on Harleston Close, Hull, on the night of 13 June.
Humberside Police continues to look for Moise Djuku, who featured in CCTV images released by the force.
"Important new lines of inquiry" generated by last month's Crimestoppers reward appeal have not led to Mr Djuku's arrest, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said the suspect was believed to have links to Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester.
He appealed again "for anyone who knows where Moise Djuku is to come forward and give us that vital information".
"Throughout the course of the investigation detectives have been working tirelessly around the clock following up on lines of inquiry provided to us," he said.
Three people have been arrested so far, two on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and a third for an undisclosed offence.
All have been released under investigation.
Mr Dobbe's family also appealed last month for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.
His brother, Anthony Dobbe, believes someone "knows where his killer is" and said: "I just want justice and the person to be caught because, at the end of the day, my big brother's gone."
Mr Dobbe's girlfriend Zoe described him as the love of her life and said: "There was no bad words to say about him. He was always there for everybody."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.