Goole WWII bomb: M62 closure in place ahead of detonation
- Published
Homes remain evacuated and a section of the M62 motorway is still closed following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.
The 500lb (227kg) World War Two device was found on a new housing development in Rawcliffe Road, Goole, East Yorkshire, on Thursday.
An extended cordon, which came into force at 20:00 BST on Friday, remains in place.
Police said detonation was unlikely to take place before 13:30 BST.
Eight homes in the area have been evacuated and residents in the wider area have been asked to remain indoors.
A bomb disposal team determined the device was live and has been preparing to detonate it.
Beal Homes site manager John Sharpe said he received a call from workers just after midday on Thursday.
"They didn't know what they'd dug up at first and a guy went down into the hole because we thought it was a metal pipe and as he uncovered it he realised it was a bomb and got out pretty quickly," he said.
He added it was believed the bomb was British and was dropped by a Lancaster bomber as it was crash landing.
The M62 remains closed between junctions 35 and 37, a section of the A614 has also been closed along with a number of minor roads.
A no-fly zone above the area has also been imposed.
Police have warned people to expect travel disruption in the area for much of Saturday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.