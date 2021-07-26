Hull's landmarks recreated in vivid embroidery
- Published
Some of Hull's best-known landmarks and objects have been recreated by a needlework graduate using traditional hand embroidery.
Artist Erin Ledsom's large embroidered works include the Humber Bridge, The Deep aquarium, The Polar Bear music venue and the city's cream-coloured telephone boxes.
The artist, who recently graduated from The Royal School of Needlework in London, has seen two of her pieces go on display at the Ferens Art Gallery and The Deep.
Ms Ledsom, from Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, said: "I've always loved embroidery ever since my grandma taught me to stitch."
She said she wanted to "make residents feel proud of their home and for others to see the city in a new light".
