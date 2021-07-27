Scunthorpe attempted murder arrest after police officer shot at in street
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was shot at in the street.
Humberside Police said the plain-clothed officer was fired on in Glebe Road, Scunthorpe, at about 13:15 BST on Monday.
The officer, who was unharmed, was involved in a pursuit at the time, the force said.
A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident is being held in police custody.
Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison said: "This is a shocking incident and fortunately is something we rarely experience in our area.
"My thoughts are with the officer concerned.
He added: "Our police officers and staff put themselves in harm's way on a daily basis and this attack highlights the dangers they can face when working to keep us all safe."
Humberside Police said the officer involved was part of the force's crackdown on organised crime, known as Operation Galaxy.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "Local residents will continue to see a heightened presence in the area over the coming weeks as our officers and staff conduct enquiries, provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and engage with and support the community following yesterday's incident.
"Although this incident is extremely serious, I would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature in the Humberside police area are extremely rare."
