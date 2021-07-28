Ashby Ville: Boy, 14, dies in lake at Scunthorpe nature reserve
A teenage boy has drowned in a lake at in North Lincolnshire, police have said.
Divers recovered the body of the 14-year-old at the Ashby Ville Nature Reserve in Scunthorpe.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon after the boy got into difficulty in the water.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor from Humberside Police said officers were investigating the death and he appealed for witnesses.
"We'd particularly like to speak with a man who we believe may have seen what happened and hold key information that would help with our enquiries," Mr Taylor said.
"He is described as wearing a black polo shirt with grey denim shorts, and is reported to have white hair and a beard."
There have been a number of drownings across England in July as hot weather settled across much of the country.
Emergency services and safety charities have warned people not to swim in open water during the recent hot weather.
