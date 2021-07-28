Scunthorpe shooting: Man charged with attempting to kill police officer
- Published
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a police officer who was shot at in the street.
Humberside Police said the plain-clothed officer was fired on in Glebe Road, Scunthorpe, on Monday.
The officer, who was unharmed, was involved in a pursuit at the time, the force said.
Jamie Burke, 29, of no fixed abode, is due to appear in Grimsby Magistrates' Court later charged with attempted murder.
Mr Burke has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.
