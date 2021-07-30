Yorkshire strength of identity revealed by survey answers
- Published
People in England's biggest county consider themselves more Yorkshire than English, according to an online survey.
The Yorkshire Society's Big Yorkshire Conversation had more than 4,500 responses collated by the University of Hull.
The county has more than five million inhabitants.
Stewart Arnold, from the university, said: "It isn't saying they are not English but they just feel more Yorkshire".
The survey asked questions on identity, the use of Yorkshire by brands and devolution.
When asked what gave Yorkshire its identity, 'people' was the top answer followed by 'landscape'.
And in an "interesting" result according to Mr Arnold, more than 57% of respondents answered they felt "More Yorkshire than English" while only 9% said it was the other way round. About 30% felt "Equally Yorkshire and English".
What was absolutely clear from the survey results was the marketing power of the county as a brand.
More than 77% said putting Yorkshire in the brand name of a product would make them more likely to purchase it.
Mr Arnold said: "That's a dream result for marketing people, stick a label on a product and people can come up with some of the county's positive attributes themselves, especially in food and drink."
Mr Arnold, a lecturer at the university's Business School, said the number of responses was "fantastic" and despite completion of the survey being "self-selection to some extent" it would prompt further research.
The Yorkshire Society, a non-political and not-for-profit organisation, said it wanted the survey to help the county's inhabitants consider options and make informed decisions on its future.
However, when people were asked about devolution just over 3% of respondents felt "very informed" about government plans for the region.
Mr Arnold said: "It is worrying, the government especially and local authorities have to get to grips with this.
"It is very much a conversation between themselves, the public have not been involved at all."
More than 73% of respondents thought Yorkshire should have more decision-making powers, like Scotland and Wales.
How such a move could work was closely split between two options, a Yorkshire parliament and giving more powers to local authorities.
However, if there was a referendum about a county parliament a majority of respondents (56%) said they would vote for one, with only 23% against.
Mr Arnold, who is a southerner by birth but has lived in Yorkshire for 30 years, said he felt that people had taken the survey's questions seriously.
The big question facing Yorkshire now is harnessing its new drive into high-tech and green energy industries without losing the "traditional" view of Yorkshire, he added.
The survey was held during April and May and the full report is to be published on 1 August, Yorkshire Day.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.