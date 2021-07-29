Hull Polar Bear: August reopening after crowdfunding campaign
A music venue and pub saved from permanent closure by a public crowdfunding campaign is to reopen in August.
Forced to shut its doors due to the pandemic, The Polar Bear in Hull went into administration in July 2020.
More than £19,000 was raised for a Community Interest Company (CIC) to take over the site and buy new equipment including a sound system.
New owners Polar Bear Music Club said it was reopening on "a shoe-string".
They thanked the public for their "overwhelming" support but said the future of the venue, on Spring Bank, "continues to be on a knife edge".
Daniel Mawer, promoter and secretary of Polar Bear Music Club, said it had been an "emotional" journey to get the pub back up and running.
"We're really excited and equally terrified. It's a passion project and a venue we care deeply about."
He said the pub was "intrinsic to the local music and arts scene", providing a platform for musicians and local talent to develop.
'Paw to mouth'
In a statement, the company announced: "This was an incredible effort, and we've been working hard behind the scenes to put the money to good use.
"An integral part of securing The Polar Bear, to enable its relaunch, was to spend a portion of the money raised on lease negotiations, legal fees and a whole host of other unavoidable costs.
"Thanks to the generous donations we are now able to sign the lease which will enable us to open the doors of the re-branded Polar Bear Music Club and launch as a Community Interest Company.
"Our aim is to continue to raise enough funds to become a self-sustaining, non-profit making community venue."
The venue owners said it was "living paw to mouth" and told customers not to "expect UV lights and lasers any time soon" when it reopened on 24 August, initially for two evenings a week - Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Mr Mawer said they would continue to look into sourcing "crucial" funding and hoped the venue would open for four nights a week by the end of the year, with plans to put on comedy events in addition to live music.
