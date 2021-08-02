Wren Kitchens to create 300 jobs at worktop factory
- Published
A kitchen company is to create up to 300 jobs at its quartz worktop factory.
Wren Kitchens says the recruitment drive at its manufacturing plant in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, will help to meet "unprecedented demand".
The factory, which opened last month, is expected to be operating at full capacity by December.
Manufacturing ops director Kes Serelis claimed the facility was the largest of its kind in Europe and would provide a "significant" jobs boost to the region.
The company said a further 900 jobs would be created at its new manufacturing and assembly facility in Barton-upon-Humber, due to open next year.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.