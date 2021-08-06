Hull Trains pension row Sunday strike called off
A planned strike by staff at Hull Trains on Sunday 8 August has been called off.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said it would continue to take other forms of industrial action, including a ban on overtime.
The dispute relates to disagreements over pension arrangements for staff at the company.
The RMT said the decision to halt action on Sunday was to allow the union to consider recent developments.
However, planned strikes on 15, 22, and 29 August will proceed unless the dispute is resolved, the union said.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I would advise that the overtime and rest day working bans remain in place, as well as the intended strike days already scheduled to take place until further consideration has been given later next week."
