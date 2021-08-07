Yorkshire Wolds walking route inspired by nomads opens
- Published
A new 43-mile walking route inspired by a historic nomadic group of farm workers has opened.
The Wold Rangers Way is a trail of six walks centred around the market town of Driffield in the Yorkshire Wolds.
For 200 years the Wold Rangers travelled from farm to farm seeking shelter and food in exchange for work.
Councillor Mark Blakeston, who came up with the idea, said he hoped it kept the stories of the unique characters alive.
The walks, which vary in length from 2.5 miles to a full 43, have all been named after well known rangers.
Mr Blakeston, a Driffield Town councillor, said: "I heard the stories being a young boy of the Wold Rangers. They were nomadic, homeless farm workers who for various reasons didn't live anywhere fixed. They came from different situations.
"There were a lot of fantastic characters who all had their own unique stories.
"Having these walks felt like a brilliant way to keep those stories alive."
The Wold Rangers Way received funding from Sport England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund as well as Driffield Town Council for the walking routes.
The Ramblers and Countryside Access Team at East Riding Yorkshire Council helped plan the routes, the longest of which stretches from Driffield through villages including Wetwang, Fimber, Huggate and Thixendale.
