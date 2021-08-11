Man jailed over violence after Scunthorpe v Doncaster match
- Published
A man has been jailed for five months over his part in a large-scale fight in a pub car park after a football match between teams from neighbouring towns.
The fight broke out after Doncaster Rovers fans were dropped off at a pub in Scunthorpe following an away match at Scunthorpe United on 14 August 2018.
The violence involved at least 30 people, said Humberside Police.
Connor Akers, 21, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court last week having earlier been found guilty of affray.
Akers, of Larch Grove, Scunthorpe, also received a four-year football banning order.
He was the last man to be sentenced following a "lengthy investigation" into the fight at the pub car park on Oswald Street in Scunthorpe, said police.
In May, a further seven men were also found guilty of affray over the incident and received suspended prison sentences ranging from between three and 15 months.
Those men also received football banning orders totalling 29 years.
Speaking after Akers' sentencing, Ch Supt Christine Wilson, from Humberside Police, said it was "a timely reminder to the small number of people intent on causing trouble that there is no place for this type of behaviour in the modern game".
"We can, and will, bring those responsible for such behaviour to justice and hope to bring an end to all football-related violence", she added.
