Hull's landmark Beverley Road Baths reopen after facelift
- Published
An Edwardian swimming pool has reopened after a £3.75m refurbishment with swimmers able to take a dip at turn of the century prices.
Hull's Beverley Road Baths, which originally opened in 1905, has been closed since June 2020 to allow the work to be carried out.
To celebrate the reopening Monday's swim was priced at just one pence.
The team working with Hull City Council said the refurbishment had been done "sensitively and sympathetically."
As well as the pool there are improved gym and sauna facilities.
There have also been essential repairs to the Grade II-listed building, with a new roof and refurbished windows.
The project is part of a larger £18m spend to improve leisure facilities in the city that will also see the lido at Albert Avenue reopen after 25 years.
Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of the council , said the future of Beverley Road Baths had been secured "for generations to come."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.