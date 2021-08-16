Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother charged with teen's murder
- Published
A woman has been charged with killing her teenage son in West Yorkshire.
Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, died after being found unconscious at a property on Leeds Road in Huddersfield on Friday. West Yorkshire Police said he had "a number of physical injuries".
His mother, Agnieszka Kalinowska, 34, and a man, Andrezej Latoszewski, 37, both of Leeds Road, Huddersfield, have both been charged with his murder.
They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said officers were trying to build up a picture of Sebastian.
"We are in contact with his family in Poland and know he had only been in England for a short amount of time and spoke limited English," he said.
"He was enrolled at North Huddersfield Trust School at Fartown and I would appreciate information from anyone who perhaps knew him at school and can tell us more about him."
