Historic Hull time ball reclaims home on city skyline
- Published
A historic time-keeping device is being brought back into action after nearly 100 years.
Hull's Guildhall time ball has been restored as part of a £452,000 makeover of the clock tower.
Last used in 1922 it was built to show the time to ships on the Humber and River Hull by dropping down a pole at a specific time.
On Wednesday the sphere was lifted back into its original position onto a mast 196ft (60m) above ground level.
Hull City Council said the 7st 8lb (50kg) time ball dates back to 1918 and is one of just five left in the UK.
While in use the ball dropped down the pole at a specific time each day, allowing navigators to set their maritime chronometers.
It was lifted back into place using a 236ft (72m) tall crane together with a weathervane, modelled on an 18th century merchant ship.
The device is set to be operational in spring 2022 - to mark 100 years since the ball last dropped - with the time ball dropping at 12:00 GMT during the winter months and 13:00 BST during the summer.
Hull's Guildhall Greenwich time ball
- The time ball is covered in 23.5 carat, double thickness English gold leaf
- It rises and falls at a distance of 3.8m on a mast, which is 11.5m in length
- The ball's original motor was removed in 1922
- Twenty-one levels of scaffolding have been installed to complete the renovation works
Source: Hull City Council
Councillor Daren Hale described it as "a stunning feature in the city's skyline".
He added: "As an integral part of our maritime project, it will allow this important aspect of Hull's unique maritime history to be rediscovered and celebrated by local residents and visitors for generations to come."
The restoration work has been funded by the council and a £282,100 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
