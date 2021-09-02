Withernsea High School ends post-16 education due to drop in pupil numbers
A high school is to stop providing post-16 education for students after saying it is no longer viable.
No Year 12 students enrolled at Withernsea High School in 2020 and no places were offered this year either.
In 2019 the school had just 38 pupils in years 12 and 13 but said it needed 87 to remain workable.
East Riding of Yorkshire councillors, who approved the plan, were told the majority of students have sought places elsewhere for several years.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a report to councillors said a declining number of students meant the school's ability to offer a wide range of subjects was reduced.
The council's chief executive Caroline Lacey said there was a trend of students opting for dedicated Sixth Form colleges instead of remaining at school.
The decision means students will have to travel to either Beverley or Hull to continue their education.
Council cabinet member Victoria Aitken said there was "more than adequate provision to get kids from Withernsea to their post-16 education".
A consultation on the plan attracted only two responses and none from parents.
Council leader Jonathan Owen said while it was sad to take the decision they had a duty to ensure children and young adults had the best future possible.
"If the school doesn't feel it can sustain it and as we've had no consultation responses from parents I'm happy to go along with this," he said.
