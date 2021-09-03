Boot sale World War One medals reunited with soldier's family
A pair of World War One medals found at a car boot sale have been reunited with the family of the soldier who earned them.
The medals, belonging to army medic Percy Richmond Thompson, were found in Bridlington, with the buyers launching a hunt to find his relatives.
After a newspaper appeal, his last living descendant, Catherine Davies was traced to Wales.
Mrs Davies called her relative "a very brave man".
Mr Thompson, who was born in Carnaby, East Yorkshire, in 1892 and died in 1974, was a medic who served in France during the conflict and was injured in action.
After the war he worked on the railways in Hull.
When his medals were found at the Strawberry Fields boot sale, they were handed to the Hull-based Prince of Wales' Own Regiment of Yorkshire Association.
The organisation's president Barry Medhurst tracked down Mr Thompson's family after the story was shared on the Hull Live website.
Mr Medhurst said he was happy the medals had been returned to the family.
"To end up on a car boot sale is just not right; it's not the place for them," he said.
Mrs Davies has travelled from her home in Wales to East Yorkshire to pick up the medals and find out more about her relative.
Mr Thompson married Mrs Davies' second cousin, twice removed.
She said: "It has taken a little while because obviously I had to prove who I was and prove that Percy Richmond Thompson was a relative of mine.
"Although Percy had many brothers and sisters, nobody came forward for these medals."
