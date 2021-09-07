Covid: Funfair potential super-spreader event, health boss warns
One of Europe's largest travelling funfairs will be a potential superspreader event when it comes to the UK, a health boss has warned.
Crowds are expected to hit Hull Fair when it returns to the city next month after it was cancelled last year.
Local public health director Andy Kingdom said he was "really worried" by the risk of people "squashed together" passing on the virus.
Hull currently has England's third-highest infection rate.
Mr Kingdom, who works for East Riding District Council, which borders Hull, said going to large-scale events without being vaccinated would be "like driving without a seat belt".
"And the roads are still busy, coronavirus-wise," he said.
The fair is expected to draw higher-than-normal visitor numbers this year, and while showmen would "do their best" to make it safe, Mr Kingdom said he remained worried.
"There will be large numbers of people being squashed together in close quarters, particularly at pinch points in the fairground," he said.
"It's not just the fair itself. There'll be people meeting in groups in pubs and bars before and afterwards and taking coronavirus with them if they've caught it."
Mr King urged anyone attending to get tested for coronavirus before and after the fair.
Hull City Council has previously said that it would be taking all possible precautions, and fair staff had pledged to implement additional measures such as enhanced cleaning.
The authority will also continue to run pop-up vaccination centres and testing clinics in the lead-up to the fair.
At 523 cases per 100,000 of population, infections in the area remain at their highest since January, despite a weekly drop.
Mr Kingdom said infection levels were expected to stay high throughout Autumn while hospitals remained under pressure, school pupils returned and more people mixed indoors.
About 72 beds at Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital are currently occupied by coronavirus patients as the NHS prepares for a "tough winter", he said.
The fair will be held from 8 to 16 October.
