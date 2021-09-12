BBC News

Bridlington Kite Festival: Thousands flock to postponed event

Published
image captionThousands of people have enjoyed the sights in what organisers say was their most popular event yet

Dozens of kite-flying enthusiasts have taken part in a festival that was rearranged during the pandemic.

More than 100 kites, including a teddy bear, a stingray and a 100m-long dragon, have featured at the Bridlington Kite Festival.

Upwards of 8,000 visitors travelled to the East Yorkshire town from across the UK, organisers said.

The postponed 2021 event has seen the highest turnout ever, following last year's cancellation.

image captionMore than 8,000 people are thought to have attended the event
image captionMost of the kites are handmade, using just the wind to stay airborne

The 100m-long dragon was made by hand in Bali, according to owner Malcolm Goodman.

He brought it to the Sewerby Fields show in only its second outing.

The eighth instalment of the festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, with the 2021 event being rescheduled from May.

image captionThe dragon kite was handmade in Bali, its owner said
image captionKites in the shapes of stingrays, teddy bears and animals have been flown at the 2021 festival

