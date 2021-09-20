Doctor Hossam Metwally poisoned partner in 'exorcism ritual' jailed
- Published
A doctor who poisoned his partner in a series of exorcism ceremonies has been jailed for 14 and a half years.
Hossam Metwally, 61, brought Kelly Wilson to the brink of death by injecting her with drugs during the sessions at their Grimbsy home.
Sheffield Crown Court heard he convinced the 34-year-old she was possessed by supernatural spirits.
Metwally was found guilty of eight charges, including administering a noxious substance and a count of fraud.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism which involved using a hidden camera to film female patients getting changed at his private clinic.
During the eight-week trial, jurors heard Metwally, an NHS anaesthetist and chronic pain specialist, believed there were a number of entities, or jinns, "hiding" inside his partner, and that he had to remove them by reciting verses of the Koran and placing holy water and oils on her skin.
He performed more than 250 rituals and made dozens of recordings over a four-year period starting in 2016, the court was told.
Extracts from 200 clips were shown to the jury, in which Metwally could be heard chanting as he administered fluids including sedatives through a cannula to a motionless Ms Wilson as she lay on a bed.
Metwally was arrested after Ms Wilson fell into a coma on 4 July 2019. She was on the brink of a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital that afternoon.
During investigations police found a "vast stock of drugs" at his home, including ketamine, propofol, fentanyl and Diazemuls.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.