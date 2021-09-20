Austin Mitchell: Memorial service held at Grimsby Minster
- Published
A public memorial service has been held in Grimsby to remember the town's former MP Austin Mitchell.
Mr Mitchell, who was the Labour MP for Great Grimsby from 1977 to 2015, died in August aged 86.
During the service at Grimsby Minster politicians from both the political left and right paid tribute to the Bradford-born politician.
Melanie Onn, who succeeded him as MP for Great Grimsby, said he was a "caring and compassionate" man.
Mr Mitchell forged a career as a journalist and television presenter before entering politics and was a passionate advocate for Grimsby's food and fish processing industry.
In a bid to help promote the fishing industry he even briefly changed his name by deed poll to Austin Haddock in 2002.
Tim Iredale, the BBC's political editor for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, said there was a "big turnout" for the service, where those attending heard about Mr Mitchell's lifelong mistrust of the EU, his love of photography, and his love of Grimsby.
Martin Vickers, Conservative MP for Cleethorpes, said: "He had taken Grimsby to heart and had done his best to represent the interests of the time.
"The businesses down on the docks, for example, speak very highly of his efforts on behalf of the fishing community."
Ms Onn, who held Mr Mitchell's former seat until 2019, said: "For nearly 40 years he was the MP for Great Grimsby, so everybody will have a story about Austin.
"I think they will remember him for being very caring, very compassionate, [and] absolutely on their side."
A private funeral for Mr Mitchell was held earlier this month in Saltaire.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.