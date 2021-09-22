West Newton oil drilling plans recommended for approval
Plans to expand an oil and gas drilling site have been recommended for approval by council officers, despite strong opposition.
Rathlin Energy has proposed adding six more wells to its site near the hamlet of West Newton in East Yorkshire.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council officers recommended councillors give the plans approval when they meet on 30 September.
The proposals attracted more than 1,000 objections.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which earlier this year declared a climate emergency, previously told the firm it did not need need an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed expansion scheme.
The move was met with opposition from three Conservative councillors who urged the authority to reconsider.
Campaigners have also expressed concerns about the impact on the environment and an increase in the number of lorries travelling on country lanes.
