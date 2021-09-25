Holiday village plan for Far Ings Nature Reserve withdrawn
- Published
Holiday village plans for a nature reserve which campaigners blasted a "tragic development" have been pulled.
Proposals to build 19 lodges on Far Ings Nature Reserve were one of the most-objected planning applications in North Lincolnshire's history.
Some 820 comments, most negative, had been sent to the council during its consultation process.
The application, submitted by the former owners of the Humber Bridge Hotel, has been withdrawn.
The nature reserve in Barton-Upon-Humber includes conservation Sites of Special Scientific Interest, and is home to breeding populations of rare birds such as bitterns and marsh harriers.
Protected species
Critics had said the holiday village would ruin the tranquillity of the nature reserve and endanger rare wildlife.
The plans would have also seen a new access road and 38-space car park created on the edge of the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, which had campaigned against the plans, had argued the development could increase the disturbance to species such as bittern, marsh harrier and bearded tit.
It said other wildlife was found on the site, including a range of bat species as well as badger, otter and water vole, all of which are protected by law.
In a statement the group said: "We will continue to monitor the situation but wanted to thank everyone who took the time to comment on the application and stand up for nature. Together we made a difference."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.