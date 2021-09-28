Girl, 14, in plea over West Newton oil drilling plans
A 14-year-old girl had pleaded with councillors to "consider my future" over plans to expand an oil and gas drilling site.
Rathlin Energy has proposed adding six more wells to its site near the hamlet of West Newton in East Yorkshire.
Charlotte Foster was among those speaking at a meeting ahead of a decision on Thursday where plans are recommended for approval.
The proposal has attracted more than 1,000 objections.
Opponents argue that the development will see a spike in lorry traffic, impact on the countryside and undermine East Riding Council's climate emergency declaration.
The teenager, from Long Riston, said: "I ask you to consider my future and that of my generation.
"The West Newton development will contribute to carbon emissions through its construction, production and transportation operations.
"There will be 60 HGV movements a day during construction which will take 12 weeks.
"The proposed 20-year operation will involve 14,6000 vehicle journeys."
A resident who lives nearby told the council's planning committee that the impact on her would be "enormous", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"This area seems to have turned into a sacrifice zone. This would strip the landscape of its beauty, peace and quiet."
Tom Selkirk, Rathlin's country manager, said the plans were part of the "significant role" the Humber will play in efforts to reach carbon neutrality.
He said the company wanted to expand West Newton because the Humber is a "major energy hub" with the infrastructure, transport links and skills needed for it to work.
Jonathan Foster, the company's health, safety and environment manager, said the well would be lined to help stop oil and gas seeping out.
