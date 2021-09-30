West Newton oil and drilling expansion plans refused
Plans to allow one of the biggest onshore drilling sites in the UK have been refused.
Rathlin Energy's bid to add six more wells to its site near West Newton in East Yorkshire was turned down despite being recommended for approval.
The proposals had attracted more than 1,000 objections with people arguing it undermined the council's climate emergency declaration.
Councillors voted seven to five against it at a planning meeting.
Opponents had argued that the development will see a spike in lorry traffic and have a huge impact on the countryside.
