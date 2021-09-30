Libby Squire's mum calls for tougher sex offender measures
The mother of murdered student Libby Squire has called for tougher measures on low-level sex offenders to prevent them committing more serious offences.
Libby, 21, was raped and murdered by Pawel Relowicz, who had a history of spying on female students in Hull and committing indecent acts in the street.
Her mother, Lisa Squire, said women had the right to be safe while walking and low-level sex cases "can be avoided".
The Home Office has been approached for a comment.
Ms Squire, who is campaigning for a change in the law to protect women from harm, said: "These are massive red flags and we are not taking any notice of them.
"They start off with the so-called low-level sex offences, there's nothing low level about them, they very often escalate and they are deviant behaviours.
"We really need to come down hard on people who are doing these, we need women to report things like this when it happens to them, we need the police to act on those.
"As far as I am aware the police do want to stop these people. We need to come down heavily on them."
She said she was "incredibly frustrated" women's safety "doesn't seem to be a priority" and believed there was "a massive problem with not enough police officers on the streets".
Ms Squire's comments come on the day Met Police officer Wayne Couzens was handed a whole-life prison term at the Old Bailey for the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Ms Everard in London on 3 March.
Cars registered to Couzens had been linked to two allegations of indecent exposure, but he was not identified as a potential sex offender, a Met review found.
Ms Squire was attacked in February 2019 after she was refused entry to a Hull nightclub. Her body was later found in the Humber estuary.
In February this year, Relowicz, 26, was sentenced to at least 27 years in jail.
His trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how he drove Ms Squire to secluded playing fields, attacked her and put her body in the River Hull.
Her remains were spotted by a fisherman in the Humber Estuary weeks later.
