Arctic Corsair: Famous Hull trawler towed to new berth
An historic fishing trawler has been seen in action on the Humber estuary again, as it was towed into a new berth for restoration work to be carried out.
Arctic Corsair, Hull's last sidewinder trawler, was towed by two tug boats on Wednesday in a three-hour journey.
The vessel was moved from its previous berth in Alexandra Dock to Dunston's shipyard at William Wright Dock.
It will now be inspected in dry dock ahead of restoration as part of Hull's £30m maritime regeneration project.
The renovated trawler will be part of a visitor attraction opening in 2023 at North End Shipyard, along with the refurbished Spurn Lightship.
Councillor Daren Hale, leader of Hull City Council, said the relocation of the Arctic Corsair marked the beginning of an "exciting journey".
"The ship must retain the key historical elements to enable visitors make a real emotional connection with them and show them as when they were working. This is vital for a heritage experience," he said.
The Arctic Corsair, which opened as a visitor attraction in 1999, was caught up in the Cod Wars with Iceland in the 1970s.
It also broke a record for landing the most cod and haddock caught in Russia's White Sea in 1973, according to National Historic Ships UK.
Hundreds of artefacts, including crockery, posters, books and magazines, have being recorded, logged and placed in storage, ahead of becoming part of the new attraction in Hull.
Richard Bourne, co-owner of Dunston Ship Repairs Limited, said: "We are extremely excited to start the restoration on the city's most recognised ship and it will be a privilege to work on her on behalf of the city."
