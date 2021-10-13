Corey Dobbe death: Hull family appeal for fresh information
- Published
The family of man who was fatally stabbed four months ago have made a fresh appeal for information.
Corey Dobbe, 23, was found injured on Harleston Close, Hull, on the night of 13 June and died a short time later.
Humberside Police say they want to speak to Moise Djuku, who has featured in CCTV images released by the force, in connection with Mr Dobbe's death.
Mr Dobbes' girlfriend Zoe Soltan said: "He didn't deserve to be taken, he didn't deserve any of this."
His brother, Anthony Dobbe, told BBC Look North: "It's frustrating. It's heartbreaking to know that my brother's gone."
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said the investigation was focussed on locating Mr Djuku on the belief has "crucial information".
"I would appeal again for anyone with any information, no matter how small, that they might have in connection with Corey's death to come to us", he added.
A £5,000 reward has been put forward by Crimestoppers for information which helps to locate Mr Djuku.
Three people have been arrested in connection with Mr Dobbe's death to date, two on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and a third for an undisclosed offence. All three have been released under investigation.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.