Geoffrey Broome: New football coach abuse claims investigated
- Published
Police have investigated new allegations of sexual abuse against a jailed former youth football coach.
Geoffrey Broome, 62, was sent to prison for four years in April after being convicted of eight counts of indecently assaulting three boys he was coaching.
Humberside Police said two other people had come forward with similar allegations of abuse.
The force said it had not been able to bring charges on these counts, but would investigate any further reports.
During his trial at Doncaster Crown Court jurors heard Broome, who worked with Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United as well as amateur sides in North and North East Lincolnshire, caned, spanked and massaged the child players.
Broome denied the assaults which dated back to the 1990s.
The court was also told he continued to work in youth football despite previously receiving a police caution in 1987 for spanking an 11-year-old boy.
Referring to the two new victims, Det Ch Insp Al Curtis said: "Upon thorough investigation, we are unable to charge Mr Broome on either count."
He said the decision not to charge Broome with the recent allegations was "for a range of reasons, but out of respect of the victims, we are unable to provide further information at this stage".
"The Broome case has been an extensive investigation spanning nearly five years and thousands of pages of testimonies," said Mr Curtis.
"It is always our aim, and our priority, to provide victims of crime with the best possible service and our officers are always looking to improve and continuously learn.
"I want to take this opportunity to say that we will pursue offenders no matter how long ago the offending took place.
"While the case is now closed, we will have no hesitation reopening it if further victims come forward."
As well as his prison sentence, Broome, of Farebrother Street, Grimsby, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.