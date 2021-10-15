Normanby Hall: Scunthorpe Parkrun cancelled due to rutting stags
- Published
A Parkrun event due to take place in North Lincolnshire this weekend has been cancelled due to the danger posed by a pair of wild rutting stags.
The red deer stags have made their way into the grounds of Normanby Hall, near Scunthorpe, and have been trying to enter its deer park.
Staff at the hall believe the wild stags want to join in as other stags within the fenced-off woodland park challenge each other for dominance.
The wood has been temporarily closed.
In rutting season, stags challenge each other and fight to see who is the dominant male, which means the deer are likely to be aggressive.
Normanby Hall Country Park, which is owned by North Lincolnshire Council, said on its website: "These incoming stags are wild animals and can be unpredictable, especially during the rutting season.
"They are the UK's largest land mammal, usually between 5.5ft and 8.5ft in length and weighing up to 190kg.
"Their behaviour can become erratic and is a threat to public safety. As such we have closed off access to the woodland area in the park while they are still in residence."
A statement on the Normanby Hall Parkrun Facebook page said the event due to take place on Saturday had been cancelled due to the "very large wild red deer stags".
"These stags are currently residing in the woodland opposite the deer park and can be very unpredictable. Therefore, the park has requested we cancel the event."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.