Victim of online grooming urges others to seek help
- Published
A grooming victim who was sexually exploited by an internet predator has urged other young people to be aware of online dangers.
Nicki - not her real name - was ensnared by a man when she was aged just 12 on an online forum.
"Although you feel like you're on your own, there are people there who can help," she said
Humberside Police have launched a campaign to inform people how to spot the warning signs of abuse.
Nicki said that by telling her story, she hoped others would speak out.
"There was one person in particular I was attracted to and it got to talking daily, getting nice messages," she said.
"It reels you in and makes you feel like you want more - you want that attention all the time."
Nicki, now 20, said she later realised "he was obviously pretending to be a different person to attract me", even sending fake photographs as part of the deceit.
"He made up this fake person - made up a job he was doing," she said.
They met in person when Nicki was about 15, and although the man was not who he had claimed to be, she continued to see him.
"When you feel that somebody loves you it's the best feeling in the world," she added.
When the abuse became sexual, Nicki said she had doubts and "was scared but didn't feel I could say no".
However, as time went on she said the situation became unbearable and she ended up telling a support worker.
'Build up trust'
Humberside Police said Nicki's experiences followed a familiar pattern.
Det Insp Paul Welton, from the force's criminal exploitation of children team, said offenders were increasingly targeting victims via their mobile phones and other digital devices.
"By establishing some rapport, when they meet they are not what the victim is expecting but they've built up that trust," he said.
"You cannot underestimate [them] - they are the most difficult people to infiltrate," Det Insp Welton added.
Over the past 12 months Humberside Police recorded 118 cases of child sexual exploitation, with more than 80% of those being online.
The force said it had also seen cases involving young children who play online games, with abusers offering to purchase in-game currency in exchange for photos.
Humberside Police said its campaign was about raising awareness and helping people to spot the signs of child sexual exploitation.
It is hoped the campaign will also encourage more victims to come forward.
