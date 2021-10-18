Easington gas terminal shut down after methanol leak
A gas processing terminal in East Yorkshire was shut down and fire crews were called after a methanol leak was discovered, it has been confirmed.
The liquid leak at Centrica's plant at Easington, near Withernsea, was discovered at about 11:00 on Monday, a spokesperson for the firm said.
All staff at the site were "safe and well" and the leak had been stopped, the spokesperson added.
Fire crews had been called "as a precaution", Centrica said.
A total of nine appliances and 40 firefighters remained at the scene until about 15:50 BST, according to Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.
An investigation into the cause of the leak is expected to be carried out before work at the terminal resumes.
