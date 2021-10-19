Plans to convert former Grimsby Kasbah dock buildings approved
Six former port buildings in Grimsby are to be brought back to life as studios for artists and entrepreneurs.
The properties in the Kasbah area are being converted as part of a project to regenerate the former fishing docks.
Once home to major employers such as Edwin Bacon and Youngs, plans to transform the buildings include restoring their historic signage.
North East Lincolnshire Council said their redevelopment is a "really important project for Grimsby".
Work will be carried out in three phases, with the focus on regenerating the three central buildings first, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The buildings will first be made water-tight ahead of winter, before the main construction work begins from mid-2022 onwards.
Callum Procter, cabinet member for economic growth, said: "This is a really important project for Grimsby, bringing together the creative activity that's been happening along with development of a unique affordable space for businesses and creatives to grow.
"I look forward to watching the space develop in the coming year."
Historic England, who have backed the plans, said: "We are very pleased to see that the buildings will be appropriately repaired and refurbished as part of the project and converted to new uses which will bring more life and activity to the historic docks."
Funding has been provided by a Cultural Development Fund grant, and the council said it would look for a company to manage the day-to-day running.
More port buildings have been earmarked for regeneration if additional investment is secured.
