Hull council drops ice arena and adds 'rewilding' to city redevelopment
Plans for a new ice arena as part of a city redevelopment have been dropped in favour of an "urban woodland".
Delayed plans for Albion Square in Hull also include solar panels, residential and office space, and bike hubs.
Hull City Council funded £1m of urgent repairs to the 1980s Kingston Street ice arena, ahead of the £130m Albion Square development.
But critics say the council has done a "screeching U-turn" in scrapping plans for a new ice rink.
In 2017, initial proposals for Albion Square were announced but redevelopment was delayed when Alan Boyson's Three Ships mural was Grade II listed in 2019, and again by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
"The proposal no longer includes an ice arena," said the council, which runs the existing facility.
"[We will instead] explore other areas of the city centre for a new arena."
But the council said the Three Ships Mural will still form a key component of the Albion Square plans .
Mike Ross, Liberal Democrat opposition leader, said the council has "dismally failed" residents, and demanded to know how much has been spent.
"They promised a new ice arena and they've made a screeching U-turn," he said.
"With dither and delay, leaving residents in limbo, the council have serious questions to answer."
Council leader Darren Hale said the new plans will be "transformational" and the urban woodland will be an iconic "oasis" for everyone.
He said there is also still "huge demand" for premium city centre residential property like the Fruit Market at the marina and that the new proposals show the council is committed to "sustainable and responsible projects".
